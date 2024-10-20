Haim Treitel of Bnei Brak, a hreadi soldier serving in the Givati Brigade, was injured Sunday by Hamas sniper fire in Gaza.

Haim was airlifted to Soroka Medical Center, conscious and suffering a gunshot wound to his leg. Upon his arrival at the hospital, he underwent an operation.

Moshe, Haim's father, told Israel National News - Arutz Sheva that his son was wounded by a terrorist's fire: "A sniper shot at him and missed. A friend made him a tourniquet immediately."

He added that his son spoke with him prior to the operation, and that "he was conscious, he was okay, I hope that the operation will go smoothly and he will start rehab."

The family has asked that the public pray for the recovery of Haim Mordechai, the son of Sara Ita, among the other wounded and ill of Israel.

On Wednesday, just prior to the start of the Sukkot (Feast of Tabernacles) holiday, Haim wrote on X: "May everyone have a happy holiday! We will be in important places - the most important thing is that you be united. We'll be back when we get back."