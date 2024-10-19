IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari has revealed declassified footage of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and his family on the night of October 6, 2023, less than 24 hours before the Hamas massacre on Israel.

In the footage, Sinwar and his family can be seen in a tunnel, stockpiling food, mattresses, and other necessities, seemingly preparing for a lengthy stay underground.

"According to our intelligence, Sinwar hid mostly underground, in the area between Khan Yunis and Rafah," Hagari said.

Hagari also noted that the IDF found tissues with Sinwar's DNA on it in Rafah, adding that Sinwar mostly remained underground.

"He came out only in order to escape with his security guards. IDF soldiers and the ISA continued operating throughout the period in order to catch him, until he made a mistake."

"Last Wednesday, our forces killed him. That was the first time that Sinwar, who hid for a year underground, met the IDF forces in Gaza - and it was also the moment when he was eliminated."