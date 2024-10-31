Over the past week, the IAF struck and eliminated the terrorist Muhammad Khalil Alian, who Commanded Hezbollah's Anti-Tank Missile Array of the Hajir arena in Hezbollah's Nasser Unit in the area of Qalaouiyeh.

Over the past day, the IAF struck approximately 150 Hezbollah and Hamas terror targets in the Gaza Strip and throughout Lebanon, including terrorist infrastructure, command centers, weapons storage facilities, observation posts, and launchers that posed a threat to the State of Israel.

On Wednesday, a terrorist cell in Hezbollah's Aerial Unit that fired a rocket toward an IAF aircraft was swiftly struck and eliminated by the IAF in the area of Mazraat El Yahoudiyeh, north of Tyre.

The aircraft was not hit by the rocket fired.

In southern Lebanon, IDF troops continue operational activity against Hezbollah, eliminating terrorists and dismantling terrorist infrastructure. During one of the strikes, the troops identified a terrorist cell armed with anti-tank missiles operating within a civilian area and directed the IAF to strike the cell.

In the Gaza Strip, IDF troops continue operational activity against Hamas.

In Jabaliya, dozens of terrorist infrastructure sites and weapons storage facilities were struck, and in central Gaza, the troops dismantled a weapons manufacturing site and additional military infrastructure.

credit: דובר צה"ל

