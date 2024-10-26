During the second wave of Israel's attacks on Iran Friday night, Israel destroyed a "critical component" of Iran's long-range missile production, The New York Times reported, quoting an Israeli official.

According to the report, during the first wave of attacks, Israel struck aerial defense and radar systems in Syria and Iraq, in order to avoid being intercepted or shot down. From the area of Samarra, north of Baghdad, footage of missile remnants was aired on Saturday afternoon, hours after the strike ended.

The Israeli strike was carried out by dozens of fighter planes and aircraft, and focused on around 20 different targets, reports said.

The IDF confirmed that the strike focused on military sites, aerial defense systems, weapons manufacture sites, and surface-to-surface launchers in the Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces.

Tehran admitted that two Iranian soldiers were killed. According to the reports, the soldiers died of their wounds in the hours following the strikes.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Iran received warning messages from Israel in the hours following the strike, sent via Arab and European countries.

In an official statement, the IDF confirmed: "Based on intelligence, IAF aircraft struck missile manufacturing facilities used to produce the missiles that Iran fired at the State of Israel over the last year. These missiles posed a direct and immediate threat to the citizens of the State of Israel."

"Simultaneously, the IDF struck surface-to-air missile arrays and additional Iranian aerial capabilities, that were intended to restrict Israel's aerial freedom of operation in Iran.

"The IDF has a range of offensive operational capabilities, some of which were deployed today during the strikes on strategic assets deep within Iranian territory. The State of Israel reserves the right to defend its citizens if the Iranian regime continues attacks against the State of Israel and its civilians."