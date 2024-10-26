IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari on Saturday morning confirmed the successful conclusion of Israel's retaliatory strikes on Iran.

"I can now confirm that we have concluded the Israeli response to Iran’s attacks against Israel," Hagari said. "We conducted targeted and precise strikes on military targets in Iran — thwarting immediate threats to the State of Israel."

"The Israel Defense Forces has fulfilled its mission."

Related articles: IAF planes take off for attack on Iran

Hagari warned: "If the regime in Iran were to make the mistake of beginning a new round of escalation — we will be obligated to respond."

"Our message is clear: All those who threaten the State of Israel and seek to drag the region into a wider escalation — will pay a heavy price.

"We demonstrated today that we have both the capability and the resolve to act decisively — and we are prepared — on offense and defense — to defend the State of Israel and the people of Israel."