The Binyamin Regional Council on Tuesday morning announced that Staff Sergeant Aviv Gilboa, 21, fell in battle in Gaza.

Gilboa was a resident of Neve Tzuf. He is survived by his parents, Maoz and Nechama, and five siblings: Barak (25), Shachar (23), Tal (his twin sister, age 21), Shir (18), and Shaked (14).

Professional teams from the town and regional council are supporting the family at this time.