IAF plane on its way to an attack

On Thursday morning, following IDF intelligence, the IAF struck weapons storage facilities and command centers used by Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces and its Munitions Unit in the area of Al-Qusayr, Syria.

The strike is part of a months-long operation by the IDF to reduce the transfer of weapons from Iran through Syria to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Hezbollah’s Munitions Unit is responsible for storing weapons inside Lebanon and has recently expanded its activities into the town of Al-Qusayr, near the Syrian-Lebanese border. "With this, Hezbollah is establishing logistical infrastructure to facilitate the transfer of weapons from Syria into Lebanon via border crossings," the IDF explained.

The strike on the weapons storage facilities is part of a larger effort targeting the infrastructure of Unit 4400, the Hezbollah unit responsible for smuggling weapons from Iran, through Syria, and into Lebanon. This includes recent strikes on several border crossings between Syria and Lebanon used by Hezbollah for weapons smuggling.

"With the support of the Syrian regime, the Hezbollah terrorist organization endangers the security of Syrian and Lebanese civilians by embedding command centers and forces in civilian areas in both these countries," the IDF added.