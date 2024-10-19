IDF soldier Yishai Greenbaum, critically injured several days ago during fighting in southern Lebanon, died of his wounds on Saturday.

Greenbaum, a resident of the Elyashiv neighborhood in Lod, is survived by his wife and four children.

Upon conclusion of Shabbat (the Sabbath) his wife Hadas wrote, "With a broken and shattered heart, I am forced to announce the death of my heroic and beloved husband, Yishai Greenbaum. Yishai fell in battle protecting his homeland and the Land he loved so much. This Shabbat, the world lost one of its dearest people."

"I thank my family and all of those concerned for their support, for the thoughts, and for their prayers. Details regarding the funeral and week of mourning will follow.

"Due to the holiday, the week of mourning will begin with the conclusion of the Simchat Torah holiday, so until then I request private time with the family."