Israel National News - Arutz Sheva

Israel National News - Arutz Sheva

In the Headlines

Watch: 'Deepfake' video of Ukrainian President's 'surrender' player

'Deepfake' video of Ukrainian surrender goes viral on Facebook

Israel National News

Israel has accepted twice as many refugees as Jewish immigrants

Israel National News
Israel has accepted twice as many refugees as Jewish immigrants

Tufts student campaign urges peers not to join pro-Israel groups — even liberal ones

Penny Schwartz, JTA
Tufts student campaign urges peers not to join pro-Israel groups

Arnold Schwarzenegger to Putin: Stop this war

Israel National News
Schwarzenegger to Putin: Stop this warplayer

Burger King says it is unable to close restaurants in Russia

Elad Benari
Burger King says it is unable to close restaurants in Russia

Blinken: I believe Russia is committing war crimes in Ukraine

Elad Benari
'I believe Russia is committing war crimes in Ukraine'player

14 Orthodox leaders endorse New York's Kathy Hochul in gubernatorial race

Jacob Henry, JTA
14 Orthodox leaders endorse New York's Kathy Hochul

Israeli News

'The Arabs are victims of the violence of the establishment'

Radical cleric: The Arabs are victims of the violence of the establishment

Dalit Halevi

Shaked and Horowitz quarrel over Ukrainian refugees

Israel National News
Shaked and Horowitz quarrel over Ukrainian refugees

Police hanged in effigy in Beit Shemesh

Israel National News
Police hanged in effigy in Beit Shemesh

Tragedy: Pregnant woman, baby die on way to hospital

Israel National News
Tragedy: Pregnant woman, baby die on way to hospital

Watch: Celebrating Purim in Jerusalem

Israel National News
Watch: Celebrating Purim in Jerusalemplayer

Initial findings: Polio found in Beit Shemesh, Tiberias, Modi'in Illit

Israel National News
Polio found in Beit Shemesh, Tiberias, Modi'in Illit

Defense/Security

IDF deputy chief of staff meets with top US brass

IDF deputy chief of staff meets with top US brass

Israel National News

2 terrorists arrested after firing on IDF soldiers

Israel National News
2 terrorists arrested after firing on IDF soldiers

Gantz approves development of laser defense system

Israel National News
Gantz approves development of laser defense system

Renewed Iran nuclear deal said to be close

i24NEWS
Renewed Iran nuclear deal said to be closeplayer

Security forces thwart attempt to smuggle 2.5m worth of drugs from Jordan

Israel National News
Security forces thwart attempt to smuggle 2.5m worth of drugs

Samaria brigade commander pleads for release Havat Gilad security coordinator

Israel National News
Samaria brigade commander backs Havat Gilad security coordinator

Global News

Russian tech regulator brands Youtube 'terrorist in nature'

Russian tech regulator brands Youtube 'terrorist in nature'

Israel National News

U.S. House votes to suspend normal trade relations with Russia

Israel National News
U.S. House votes to suspend normal trade relations with Russia

French soccer league launches campaign against antisemitism

Israel National News
French soccer league launches campaign against antisemitism

How this 95-year-old Holocaust survivor escaped the Ukraine war

Dinah Spritzer, JTA
How this 95-year-old Holocaust survivor escaped the Ukraine war

Losing? More Russians killed than US troops in Afghanistan, Iraq

Israel National News
More Russians killed than Americans in Afghanistan, Iraq player

Watch: Russians bomb children's shelter

Israel National News
Watch: Russians bomb children's shelter player

Jewish News

Toronto police investigating antisemitic graffiti on trail system

Antisemitic graffiti found on Toronto trail leads to hate crime investigation

In a Romanian resort town, Jewish children from Odessa celebrate Purim as refugees

Marcel Gascón Barberá, JTA
Romania: Jewish children from Odessa celebrate Purim as refugees

Moshav Band singer 'tests' out new Efrat synagogue's acoustics

Israel National News
Moshav Band singer 'tests' out new synagogue's acousticsplayer

Watch: Ukrainian refugees celebrate Purim in Jerusalem

Israel National News
Watch: Ukrainian refugees celebrate Purim in Jerusalemplayer

Watch: Purim celebrations at Moscow's central synagogue

Israel National News
Watch: Purim celebrations at Moscow's central synagogueplayer

'With the noise of the clapper, we suppress the voice of war'

Israel National News
'With the noise of the clapper, we suppress the voice of war'

Opeds

Only Democrats appease Russia

Only Democrats appease Russia

Dr. Aviel Sheyin-Stevens

One Ukrainian war and multiple different interests

Daniel Grynglas
One Ukrainian war and multiple different interests

Biden’s unconscionable empowerment of both Russia and Iran

Melanie Phillips
Biden’s unconscionable empowerment of both Russia and Iran

Deja vu for Europe

Alex Rose
Deja vu for Europe

We haven't humiliated Russia enough

Rafael Castro
We haven't humiliated Russia enough

Israel and the Arabs: a new strategic reality

Dr. Salem AlKetbi 
Israel and the Arabs: a new strategic reality

Judaism

Tzav: No negotiations

Tzav: No negotiations

Rabbi Berel Wein

Tzav: The beauty of compromise

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis
Tzav: The beauty of compromise

Parshat Tzav: Can you think different?

Tuvia and Yitzi
Can you think different?player

The Parsha and Current Events: The embedded factor in history

Rabbi Nachman Kahana
The Parsha and Current Events: The embedded factor in history

Which offering is the most beloved to Hashem?

Danny Ginsbourg
Which offering is the most beloved to Hashem?

Shushan Purim:: The sweetest victory

Daniel Pinner
Shushan Purim:: The sweetest victory

Spotlight

IDF

IDF deputy chief of staff meets with top US brass

IDF deputy chief of staff meets with top US brass

Israel National News

2 terrorists arrested after firing on IDF soldiers

Israel National News
2 terrorists arrested after firing on IDF soldiers

Security forces thwart attempt to smuggle 2.5m worth of drugs

Israel National News
Security forces thwart attempt to smuggle 2.5m worth of drugs

Jewish interests In both Ukraine and Russia

Ronn Torossian
Jewish interests In both Ukraine and Russia

2 militants killed in clashes with the IDF

i24NEWS
2 militants killed in clashes with the IDFplayer

Clashes at Joseph's Tomb

Israel National News
Clashes at Joseph's Tomb

Coronavirus

Moderna seeks authorization for fourth booster

Moderna seeks authorization for fourth booster

Ben Ariel

Estimate: Infection coefficient to rise above one next week

Orly Harari
Estimate: Infection coefficient to rise above one next week

Study of 4th COVID vaccine shot shows only marginal efficacy

Nitzan Keidar
Study of 4th COVID vaccine shot shows only marginal efficacy

PM holds consultation following increase in COVID-19 infection

Israel National News
PM holds consultation following increase in COVID-19 infection

One out of every nine people testing for coronavirus is positive

Israel National News
One out of every nine people testing for coronavirus is positive

Two people infected with new 'mixed' Omicron subvariant

Nitzan Keidar
Two people infected with new 'mixed' Omicron subvariant

Podcasts

The tapestry of Purim player

The tapestry of Purim

Rabbi Chaim Richman and Jim Long

Thoughts on 'Tikun Olam', how to repair the world

Walter Bingham
Thoughts on 'Tikun Olam', how to repair the world

Aliyah and immigrant confusion

Dr. Sam Minskoff
Aliyah and immigrant confusion

The war on Amalek never stops

Phil Chernofsky
The war on Amalek never stops

'The Missiles Don't Care if You're Arab or Jewish'

Jason Greenblatt, The Diplomat
'The Missiles Don't Care if You're Arab or Jewish'

The great unmasking: Sensitivity to the sanctity of life

Rabbi Chaim Richman and Jim Long
The great unmasking: Sensitivity to the sanctity of life player

Science & Technology

Study: Anti-psychotic medication causes memory impairment

Study: Anti-psychotic medication causes memory impairment

Y Rabinovitz

Study of 4th COVID vaccine shot shows only marginal efficacy

Nitzan Keidar
Study of 4th COVID vaccine shot shows only marginal efficacy

Israeli neuroscientists use artificial intelligence to reassess studies on consciousness

Israel National News
Using artificial intelligence to assess studies on consciousness

Meta cuts down on employee benefits

Israel National News
Meta cuts down on employee benefits

Hebrew U. launches Israel's first Space Medicine research course.

Israel National News
Hebrew U. launches Israel's 1st Space Medicine research course.

Over 5,000 clothing items delivered to new immigrants from Ukraine

Israel National News
Over 5,000 clothing items delivered to immigrants from Ukraine

Culture & Lifestyle

Guided tour of Mrs. Maisel locations celebrates 1950s Manhattan

A guided tour of ‘Mrs. Maisel’ locations celebrates 1950s Manhattan

Jackie Hajdenberg, JTA

The most popular Purim songs - ready to go

Israel National News
The most popular Purim songs - ready to goplayer

Judge blocks release of records on Bob Saget's death

Israel National News
Judge blocks release of records on Bob Saget's death

First lifestyle show hosted by Israeli TV presenter launches in UAE

Israel National News
UAE: 1st lifestyle show hosted by Israeli TV presenter launches

A foreign Jewish team is playing in Israel's pro soccer league

Juan Melamed, JTA
A foreign Jewish team is playing in Israel's pro soccer league

Iron Sky - Episode 7: Why is Yakov worried about a government census?

Israel National News
Why is Yakov worried about a government census?player

In Other News...

Watch: Huge earthquake hits Japan player

Watch: Huge earthquake hits Japan

Israel National News

Sandy Koufax statue to be unveiled at Dodger Stadium this summer

Jacob Gurvis/JTA
Sandy Koufax statue to be unveiled at Dodger Stadium

Watch: 'Black Panther' director falsely detained for alleged bank robbery

Israel National News
Watch: 'Black Panther' director falsely detained at bankplayer

Watch: Sunken ship found in Antarctica106 years after disappearance

Israel National News
Watch: Sunken ship found 106 years after disappearanceplayer

The Jewish owner of the bobblehead museum has Volodymyr Zelensky figure in production

Jacob Gurvis, JTA
US bobblehead museum has Volodymyr Zelensky figure in production

Movie director detained after being mistaken for bank robber in Atlanta

Israel National News
Movie director detained after being mistaken for bank robberplayer

Food

Waldorf Tuna Salad

Waldorf Tuna Salad

Celeste Hackel / Kosher.com

One-Pot Asian Meatballs with Rice and Broccoli

Rena Tuchinsky / Kosher.com
One-Pot Asian Meatballs with Rice and Broccoli

Braided Potato Knishes

Sylvia Fallas / Kosher.com
Braided Potato Knishes

Banana Blueberry Muffins

Miriam Diamant / Kosher.com
Banana Blueberry Muffins