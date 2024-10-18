"When the wicked perish there are shouts of joy" (Proverbs, 11:10) Israelis across the country celebrated the downfall of Hamas leader Yayha which joined the joy of the Sukkot holiday.

Among those to celebrate were MK Almog Cohen (Otzma Yehudit) and his fellow residents of Ofakim, a town near Gaza that was hit hard on October 7th, 2024.

In Sderot, a city where numerous residents were murdered and where the police station was destroyed during the battle with Hamas terrorists, Mayor Alon Davidi was hoisted on the shoulders of the residents.