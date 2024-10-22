On Monday night, under the direction of the IDF Intelligence Directorate and the Israeli Navy, the IAF struck Hezbollah weapons storage facilities, command centers, and additional terror targets in Beirut.

Some of the targets were located underground and included aerial and naval equipment used by Hezbollah to carry out terror attacks against the State of Israel.

Among the targets in Beirut was a central base of Hezbollah's Naval Unit, where Hezbollah stored military speed boats, a training center, and an area to conduct experiments.

The Naval Unit's speed boats were intended to be used in attacks on Israeli Navy vessels and against naval and strategic targets within Israel's territorial waters.

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including issuing precise and advanced warnings to civilians in the area.