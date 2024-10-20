IDF troops continue targeted operational activity in southern Lebanon against Hezbollah terrorists and infrastructure.

Over the past day, with the direction of the IDF Northern Command, the IAF struck dozens of terrorist targets, including the launcher from which dozens of projectiles were fired toward the Western Galilee area earlier Sunday.

Furthermore, over the past day, IDF troops eliminated terrorists and located and dismantled significant weapons stockpiles, containing grenades, AK-47s, ammunition cartridges, combat equipment, and more.

Additionally, the soldiers dismantled numerous launchers that were ready to fire projectiles toward Israel. During the operational activity, the troops identified an armed terrorist cell that posed a threat to them, and an IAF aircraft swiftly eliminated them.

Over the past day, the IDF struck more than 100 Hezbollah terrorist targets in southern Lebanon, including rigged terrorist infrastructure sites and a weapons storage facility. The troops are continuing targeted ground operations in the area, and are locating and dismantling weaponry, ammunition, launchers, and anti-tank missiles.

Moreover, IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon located a Hezbollah underground tunnel shaft and living space alongside a storage facility that contained a large amount of weaponry.