An IAF fighter jet conducted a targeted strike in the area of Jouaiyya in southern Lebanon and eliminated the commander of Hezbollah's Nasser Unit missiles and rockets array, terrorist Jaafar Khader Faour, as well as the commander of the drones array in the unit.

Faour was responsible for terror attacks carried out from eastern Lebanon, from which the first rocket launches toward Israeli territory were fired on October 8th, under his command. Faour planned many terror attacks against the Israeli home front and IDF soldiers.

As the commander of the Nasser Unit's missiles and rockets array, Faour was responsible for multiple rocket attacks from his area toward the Golan.

Among these were the attack that resulted in the deaths of Israeli civilians from Kibbutz Ortal, the attack on Majdal Shams, which killed 12 children and teenagers and injured many others, and the rocket attack on Metula last Thursday, which resulted in the deaths of 5 civilians.