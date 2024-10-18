An indictment will be filed Friday against a Jerusalem Arab who planned to carry out terror attacks to avenge avenge residents of Gaza and the Hamas terror group.

The terrorist intended to purchase explosive devices and weapons, and planned to carry out terror attacks on civilians and security forces, among them an attack on a protest by relatives of some of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

One month ago, the terrorist, age 22 from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, was arrested in his Jerusalem home and taken for questioning. During the questioning, the terrorist said, "If I had not been arrested, I would have carried out a terror attack and murdered a large number of people."

The investigation showed that among the terrorist's plans were terror attacks in Israel, shooting attacks on IDF soldiers, explosive devices on the train in Tel Aviv, and a terror attack during a protest by some of the hostages' families in Tel Aviv. These attacks would be for the purpose of murdering as many people as possible, and as revenge for the residents of Gaza and the Hamas terror group itself.

The investigation also showed that the terrorist had already written a will and opened a social media group named, "Soldiers of god," and planned to carry out his attack on participants of the protest. However, he did not manage to acquire the weapons as planned, since he had already been arrested.