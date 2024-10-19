Former CEO of SodaStream, Daniel Birnbaum, released a video offering a cash reward to anyone who returns hostages from Gaza to Israel.

"This is a message to the residents of Gaza, I have an offer for you," Birnbaum began in the video circulated on social media.

"This has been a terrible year, it's time to move on. A few days ago, [Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu offered free passage and protection to anyone who returns a hostage to Israel. I want to add a financial reward to the offer - anyone who returns a living Israeli hostage to Israel will receive one hundred thousand dollars, which will be paid in cash or in Bitcoin."

"Don't wait, the offer is valid until midnight on Wednesday, October 24th."