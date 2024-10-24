Three soldiers fell in battle in Lebanon, it was announced Thursday evening after the end of the Simchat Torah holiday.

Lod Mayor Yair Revivo announced Thursday evening that city resident Mordechai Amoyel fell in battle in southern Lebanon.

"Exactly one year after (October 7), the city of Lod is paying again with the blood of its sons," Revivo said. "With great pain, I am forced to announce the fall of the heroic reserve fighter Mordechai Amoyel who was killed in battle in Lebanon."

"We embrace his wife Rina and their six little orphans, and the members of the 'Ohel Moshe' community in Neve Zeit who received the news on the morning of the holiday," he said.

In addition, the Samaria Regional Council announced that IDF reservist Shuval Ben Natan, 22, fell in battle in southern Lebanon.

Shuval leaves behind his parents and six siblings. His father is the Rosh Yeshiva of the Pri Haaretz yeshiva high school in Rehelim.

Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan said, "Shuval fought to enlist and defend the country in this difficult war. He was a member of a family with deep roots in Samaria, the salt of the land that has been lost to us. I had the privilege of knowing Shuval and I was proud of him, of his dedication to the Land of Israel, of his silence and truth. He is the fourth Samaria resident to fall in under two weeks, the heart is torn by this difficult loss for the entire Samaria family; however, all of us, the council and the communitiess, will support the family with everything we can to support the family and the community at this difficult time. We will never break, we are here to build the country and win."

Earlier, the Binyamin Regional Council announced that IDF reservist Aviad Neiman, 31, fell in battle in southern Lebanon.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the death in a heroic battle in Lebanon of IDF reservist Aviad Neiman, a resident of the town of Mitzpe Yericho in Binyamin," the Binyamin Regional Council stated.

Aviad, 31, left behind his wife Shir, and 4 children: Hagi (12), Tsuriya (9), Karmi (8), Raphael (4). as well as his parents and 12 siblings.

The family was informed of Aviad's death during the Simchat Torah holiday.

Binyamin Regional Council chairman Israel Ganz said, "I knew Aviad personally and closely. He was a member of the Yishuv's leadership, a man of great kindness, all his actions were to do good, but quietly and modestly. He fell heroically in the war to save the people of Israel on the way to victory over the forces of evil. We support his wife Shir and their four children, and his dear parents and siblings and the entire community of Mitzpe Yericho, which has lost two members this week."