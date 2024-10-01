In accordance with the decision of the political echelon, a few hours ago, the IDF began limited, localized, and targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence against Hezbollah terrorist targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

These targets are located in villages close to the border and pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

"The IDF is operating according to a methodical plan set out by the General Staff and the Northern Command which IDF soldiers have trained and prepared for in recent months," the statement said.

"The Israeli Air Force and IDF Artillery are supporting the ground forces with precise strikes on military targets in the area."

These operations were approved and carried out in accordance with the decision of the political echelon. Operation “Northern Arrows” will continue according to the situational assessment and in parallel to combat in Gaza and in other arenas.

"The IDF is continuing to operate to achieve the goals of the war and is doing everything necessary to defend the citizens of Israel and return the citizens of northern Israel to their homes," the IDF said.

During a Security Cabinet meeting earlier on Monday evening, the ministers approved the next phase of IDF activity in Lebanon.

Before that, UNIFIL forces requested that the Lebanese army evacuate several positions on the border in preparation for an expected ground incursion by Israel, the Lebanese Al Jadid channel reported.

The evacuation was carried out in the early evening and a Lebanese security source told Reuters that "the Lebanese forces withdrew five kilometers north of the border." After the military positions were evacuated, the IDF opened artillery fire into southern Lebanon.

Avichay Adraee, the head of the Arab media division of the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, called on the residents of three buildings in the Dahieh suburb of Beirut to evacuate their homes immediately.

"You are near Hezbollah's interests and facilities, and therefore the IDF will act against them with force. For your safety and the safety of your family members, you must evacuate the buildings immediately and start at a distance from them of no less than 500 meters," he said.

Shortly after his call, the IDF launched strikes in the Dahieh suburb.

At the same time as the IDF strikes, Hezbollah launched several missiles into northern Israel. The missiles fell in open areas.

Hezbollah claimed that it launched the missiles at IDF troops operating on the border.