The British Ministry of Defense is considering providing the International Court with intelligence collected from surveillance flights over Gaza, to assist in the investigation against Israel on charges of war crimes.

The British Air Force has conducted hundreds of surveillance flights over Gaza since last December, gathering intelligence on the situation in Gaza since the outbreak of the war. The surveillance flights were carried out using spy planes based in Cyprus.

A statement from the British Ministry of Defense said that the surveillance flights were intended to gather information regarding the hostages, but British Defense Ministry officials said they would agree to share the information collected with the International Criminal Court as part of the investigation against Israel.

"In accordance with our international obligations, we will consider any official request from the International Criminal Court to provide information related to investigations of war crimes. The UK is not a party to the conflict between Israel and Hamas."

"Our mandate is narrowly defined to focus solely on ensuring the release of hostages, including British citizens, with the Royal Air Force conducting unarmed flights since December 2023 for this purpose only," said the British Ministry of Defense's statement.

Last May, the prosecutor at the ICJ announced his intention to seek arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. The prosecutor, Karim Khan, accused them of starvation of civilians as a method of warfare and the deliberate targeting of attacks against the civilian population, since the outbreak of the war and the October 7th massacre.