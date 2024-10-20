The ISA published a document on the night of October 6, warning the defense echelon after it was revealed that Hamas activated the SIM cards the ISA placed in its operatives' phones.

Kan News reported that this was the same SIM-card operation which was revealed several months ago, and which should have served as the most significant indicator of Hamas' intentions to initiate an attack on Israel.

According to the report, the document was sent out at 2:58 a.m., just hours before the massacre.

It reads: "From information which we have (existing), there is an indication of using and operating of [operation's code name] in a number of Hamas brigades. Until now, we did not have information about the nature of the activity. At the same time, it should be noted that this is an unusual coincicdence, and given the additional suspicious signs, it may indicate an attack operation on the part of Hamas."

The full document, which is revealed now for the first time, also revealed a new detail: Contrary to their claims, the police received a details update with all of the suspicious signs which came up on the night before the massacre. As is known, there were additional suspicious signs, but in the end, the defense echelon believed that Hamas would not carry out such an attack.

The ISA refused to comment on the reports.