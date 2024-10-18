Soldiers from the 188th Brigade operating in Lebanon

The IDF's 188th Brigade is continuing limited, localized, targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence in southern Lebanon under the command of the 36th Division.

During activities in the area, the troops destroyed dozens of weapon storage facilities, several tunnel shafts, attack infrastructure and weapons.

In recent days, the brigade’s engineering troops located an underground tunnel route connecting two underground tunnel shafts in the combat area, which contained long-term hideout equipment, weapons, and documents used by Hezbollah terrorists.

The troops, in coordination with the Northern Command’s engineering unit, sealed and decommissioned the tunnel shafts.

In an aerial strike, Hezbollah’s regional command center, which was used to launch numerous attacks on northern Israeli communities in recent months, was destroyed. Four terrorists present at the command center were eliminated.