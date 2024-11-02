The IDF confirmed that the Shayetet 13 naval commandos arrested a Hezbollah operative in the coastal town of Batroun who serves as a "knowledge center" in the maritime field.

He was transferred to Israeli territory and is currently being interrogated by the HUMINT force Unit 504.

"We will act in all ways in the war with Hezbollah and by all means of combat to harm the organization and produce high-quality intelligence about the enemy - and we will succeed in capturing significant operatives, as also happened in southern Lebanon," the IDF said.

Arab networks extensively reported on the activity attributed to Israel in northern Lebanon, saying that 25 divers carried out a landing operation on the Batroun coast and went together with their weapons and equipment to a cabin near the coast, where they kidnapped a Lebanese man. They took him to the coast in motorboats to the open sea.

In addition, they reported that Lebanese sources claim the abduction was coordinated together with the German navy and UNIFIL forces.