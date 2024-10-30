Over the past day, the IAF struck over 100 Hezbollah terror targets and eliminated dozens of Hezbollah terrorists throughout Lebanon.

Among the targets struck was the launcher used to fire at Ma'alot-Tarshiha in northern Israel on Tuesday. It was in this barrage of about 50 projectiles that Mohammed Yasser Naim, 22, was killed near a mosque.

Over the past day, IDF troops continued limited, localized, targeted raids against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. In one incident, the troops identified a terror cell that was then struck by the IAF.

IDF forces in Lebanon IDF spokesperson

The troops located large quantities of weapons, dismantled tunnel shafts, eliminated terrorists and destroyed Hezbollah launchers embedded in civilian areas and aimed at Israeli communities.

IDF forces in Gaza IDF spokesperson

IDF troops continue operational activity in the area of Jabaliya in northern Gaza. Over the past day, the troops eliminated dozens of terrorists during aerial strikes and in close-quarters encounters.

In southern and central Gaza, the troops continue operational activity against terrorist infrastructure and operatives in the area.