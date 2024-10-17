IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari published on Thursday drone footage showing mass murderer Yahya Sinwar's final moments before his elimination.

According to a preliminary investigation, on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m., a soldier from the 450th Battalion noticed a suspicious individual leaving and entering a building in Rafah. The forces opened fire on the building. At 3:00 p.m., the forces identified, using a drone, three individuals leaving and walking between the buildings. Two of them were covered with blankets, they apparently walked in front of Sinwar to ensure the area was clear.

The soldiers fired at the terrorists who were wounded and began to disperse. Two entered one building and Sinwar entered another. A tank fired at the building where the terrorists hid. Sinwar was alone in the other. He climbed to the second floor. The tank fired two rounds at that building and the soldiers threw two grenades.

The drone operator saw a wounded and masked individual sitting in the room. The individual saw the drone approach and threw a piece of wood at it. An additional tank round was fired at the building.

The next morning, the IDF forces entered the building and when they checked the body they noticed it resembled Sinwar.

"We knew Sinwar's estimated location for a while despite Hamas' compartmentalization on the matter," a source in the IDF stated. "We knew that he was in Rafah and we worked to search the undergroud of Rafah to understand where he is. A few days ago, in a similar operation underground, in a tunnel that was a few hundred meters from where the hostages were murdered, we found a room with a lot of evidence that indicated that Sinwar had been in the same complex. We did not know, even yesterday, if Sinwar had fled to Khan Yunis. This was a great accomplishment that must be translated into a strategic accomplishment."

The Bislamach attalion commander who searched the building and found Sinwar's body was wounded in Kissufim when he rushed to fight terrorists in the Gaza envelope on October 7th, 2023.

During the confrontation in which Sinwar was eliminated, a soldier from the Bislamach Brigade's 450 Battalion was severely wounded. The soldier, a resident of a Druze village in northern Israel, was shot by two terrorists who fled a nearby building. The soldier was taken to Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva where he is hospitalized in the ICU. His condition is stable and he is suffering from gunshot wounds on his upper body.