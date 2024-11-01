In recent weeks, the 3rd ("Alexandroni") Brigade Combat Team, under the command of the 91st Division, has been conducting limited, localized, targeted raids in southern Lebanon.

The troops encountered and eliminated dozens of terrorists in cooperation with the IAF, located hundreds of weapons, and dismantled terrorist infrastructure.

During the operations, the troops destroyed ready-to-fire rocket launchers aimed at the Galilee, identified terrorist movement in forested areas, and directed the IAF to eliminate terrorists.

Last Friday, during operational activity following a logistical resupply mission, five reservists in the 89th Reserve Armored Battalion fell in combat: MAJ (res.) Dan Maori, CPT (res.) Alon Safrai, WO (res.) Omri Lotan, WO (res.) Guy Idan, and MSG (res.) Tom Segal. The IDF expresses its condolences to the families and will continue to accompany them.

In the same incident, 19 other soldiers were wounded.

After a complex evacuation under fire, the troops continued their missions in the area.

"We are now completing our task, with great success," the commander of the 89th Battalion said. "We hit the enemy, we destroyed its infrastructure and we struck their weapons and all of their abilities. We went through every home here, we examined everything underground. The enemy is not able to return here and carry out an attack on our territory."

"A year has passed since the last Simchat Torah, when the enemy succeeded in hurting us so seriously. We are the reason that from here - they will not be able to do this. The best of our people fell on this land that we are leaving. Our dear men, who knew how to reach every place quickly and professionally. The loss is enormous, but we lifted our heads, and in the name of the fallen, we continued to fight and to carry out our tasks."

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל