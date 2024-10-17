IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari delivered a press briefing on Thursday night in which he addressed the elimination of Hamas leader and October 7 massacre mastermind Yahya Sinwar.

"Yahya Sinwar, the leader of the Hamas terrorist organization who was responsible for the October 7th Massacre is dead," Hagari said. "Sinwar was responsible for the most brutal attack against Israel in our history when terrorists from Gaza invaded Israel; massacred Israelis in their homes; raped our women; burned entire families alive and took over 250 men; women; children and babies hostage in Gaza."

He noted, "101 hostages still remain in captivity. In brutal conditions."

"For the past year, Sinwar tried to escape justice. He failed. We said we would find him and bring him to justice, and we did. It was Yahya Sinwar who decided to wage war with Israel while hiding behind civilians in Gaza," he said.

Hagari continued, "Since the beginning of this war that Sinwar started on October 7th we’ve said: 'Our war is with Hamas, not the people of Gaza.' We mean it. We are working to increase the amount of humanitarian aid including food, water and medicine that goes into Gaza. To the people of Gaza who are suffering because of Yahya Sinwar."

"On this day, our thoughts are with the families of those murdered or kidnapped because of Sinwar. We bow our heads and remember our brave soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice to defend the people of Israel. Our work is not done. We will not rest until we bring home all our hostages by any means and we will continue to operate until we complete all our missions in defense of the people of Israel," Hagari concluded.