In an IDF intelligence-directed strike, the IAF struck and eliminated Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi, Deputy Commander of Hezbollah's Radwan Forces in the area of Nabatieh.

Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi advanced numerous terror attacks against the State of Israel. His targeting is part of the effort to degrade Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces' capabilities to direct and execute terror activities against IDF troops and communities in the northern border, in particular the "Conquer the Galilee" plan.

Shahadi was previously responsible for the Radwan Forces' operations during combat in Syria between 2012 and 2017, and additionally oversaw terror attacks in southern Lebanon.

The Radwan unit is the elite unit of the Hezbollah terrorist organization whose goal is to infiltrate into Israeli territory and occupy areas near the northern border.

"The IDF will continue to operate against the terrorists and commanders of the Hezbollah terrorist organization and any threat posed to the citizens of Israel," the IDF said.