The Samaria Regional Council on Saturday night announced that Shneur Zalman Cohen, a resident of Yitzhar, fell in battle in Gaza.

Cohen, 20, is survived by his parents, Ze'ev and Dina, and eight siblings. Raised in Yitzhar, he served in the Givati Brigade, and studied in the Mitzpeh Yitzhar yeshiva. His family, Chabad-Lubavitch hasidim, are among the most veteran families in the town.

He is the 25th resident of the Samaria Regional Council to fall in the war. The Cohen family was supported over Shabbat (the Sabbath) by professional teams from the Council and the town.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan mourned, "Shneur was a person with inner grace which shined outward. He learned Torah, and he was also a talented fighter. Before he enlisted, he volunteered in the regional defense. He was raised by a family of true pioneers, Dina and Ze'ev Cohen, who moved - at the height of the Oslo war - the Second Intifada - to live in Sa-Nur and strengthen the towns of northern Samaria. They are dedicated to all of the town's needs. Since October 7, his father has been serving in the reserves, in the regional defense of Samaria."

"The Samaria Regional Council will support the family with everything it needs. The entire Samaria family is mourning and embraces the Cohen family."

"I have known the family for over 20 years. We are sad, but we will never break. We will continue to support the IDF, we will continue the settlements. We are very pained, we are sad and hurting. But we swear: We will never break! We will support the IDF and we will give strength to the security forces and the State of Israel - forever. We will support the settlements even more - in Yitzhar and throughout all of Judea and Samaria, the Gaza border area, and the north. We will support the military and civilian victory, and through the bravery of these holy ones - we will win."