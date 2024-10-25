On Wednesday, in a joint IDF and ISA operation, the IAF struck and eliminated the terrorist Mohammad Abu Itiwi, a Nukhba commander in the Al Bureij Battalion of Hamas' Central Camps Brigade. Mohammad Abu Itiwi has also been employed by UNRWA since July 2022.

On October 7th, Mohammad Abu Itiwi was involved in the murder and abduction of Israeli civilians. Abu Itiwi led the murderous attack on the bomb shelter on Route 232 in the area of Re'im in southern Israel.

Throughout the war, Abu Itiwi directed and carried out numerous attacks on IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip.

Following the incident, representatives of COGAT solicited clarifications from senior officials in the UN and international community and requested an urgent investigation into the involvement of UNRWA employees in the October 7th Massacre.

"Itiwi was a Nukhba commander in the Al Bureij Battalion of Hamas's Central Camps Brigade. He has also been employed by UNRWA since July 2022," the IDF confirmed.

In a press statement, IDF spokesman Hagari explained, "One year ago today, on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, Hamas carried out the brutal October 7th Massacre. Yesterday, the IDF struck and killed one of the terrorists who invaded Israel on that dark day, and was directly involved in the murder and abduction of Israeli civilians."

"Mohammad Abu Itiwi was a Nukhba commander in the Al Bureij Battalion of Hamas' Central Camps Brigade. He has also been employed by UNRWA since July 2022. We have the records to prove it.

"On October 7th, Mohammad Abu Itiwi commanded the attack on the bomb shelter in Re'im where young people fleeing from the Nova Music Festival were taking cover. From this bomb shelter on the side of the road, Hirsh Goldberg Polin, Alon Ohel, Or Levi and Eliya Cohen, were all taken hostage into Gaza, and many others were murdered."

He added, "Israel has requested urgent clarifications from senior UN officials and an urgent investigation into the involvement of UNRWA employees in the October 7th massacre."