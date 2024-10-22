Dr. Ada Gabel and Dr. Tehila Malka Darmon prepared a list of the names of all the murdered and killed from last Simchat Torah - the day of the massacre - until today, including the father's name, to allow any community that wishes to hold a meaningful public Yizkor during Simchat Torah.

Yizkor is the traditional prayer for the souls of the deceased recited on Jewish holidays.

"We released a first version on the eve of Yom Kippur and received a lot of responses. We want as many communities as possible that are looking for ways to commemorate Simchat Torah this year to use it. It was a super complex project because there isn't really a place that centralizes everyone," Gabel tells Arutz Sheva - Israel National News.

At the beginning of the list, it was noted that this is "a list of the fallen, soldiers and civilians, from Simchat Torah 5784 until the eve of Simchat Torah 5785. For those interested in saying a different prayer text, the list is divided into soldiers and civilians."

To read the full list