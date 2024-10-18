Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi conducted a field tour this week with the Golani Brigade and Brigade 188 operating in South Lebanon, and held a situational assessment with the commander of the Northern Command, the commander of the Northern Corps, the commander of Division 36, and other commanders.

"We are very determined to hit Hezbollah as hard as possible, and look, we took away its entire senior command layer, you are taking away its entire local command layer here. The command is also working on what is in the middle, and this thing is shrinking and shrinking. There are very significant damages here, an entire command chain is being erased. Hezbollah is hiding casualties, it's hiding dead commanders."

"We estimate that we are in the area of 1,500 Hezbollah terrorists killed, and we are placing our assessments in conservative areas. I suppose there are more, and we don't know, in a lot of attacks. These are very important achievements. The mere fact that they surrender says something about the moral state, it says something about the level of combat, about the self-confidence, it says something about the quality you have reached with. They understand that this is it, there's nothing to be done - back to the wall and this is the next stage. Therefore, I think the fighting is very, very right; it also broadcasts the right message."

"I tell you more broadly, I think even Iran does not understand what is happening to Hezbollah here. This is his main arm that he has built on, and this is very important now. And we strive every day to bring Hezbollah very harsh surprises, and you bring your surprises - surprises are also about bringing achievements and also preventing the enemy's achievements."