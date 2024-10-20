The head of the Daliyat al-Karmel Council has announced the death of Brigade 401 Commander Colonel Ehsan Daxa.

Daxa, 41 years old, commanded the 401st "Iron Tracks" Brigade, 162nd Division, fell during combat in Jabaliya. He is the sixth IDF colonel to fall since the start of the war on October 7, 2023.

Druze journalist Rafik Halabi wrote, "Cries and lamentations. How the mighty have fallen! With pain, sorrow, and enormous anguish, Daliyat al-Karmel, the IDF, the Druze community, and the State of Israel, bid farewell to one of their heroes."

"Today, Colonel Ehsan Daxa, commander of the 401st Armored Brigade, fell in Gaza. He was a hero, brave, a fighter who became a legend, a modest person who has fought since the beginning of the war."

In the battle in which Daxa was killed an officer from Battalion 52 of the 401st Brigade was severely injured. He has been evacuated for medical treatment, and his family has been informed.