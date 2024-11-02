As part of the operations conducted by the troops of the 252nd Division in the central Gaza Strip, soldiers from the 5th Brigade located an underground tunnel route containing a weapons manufacturing facility belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization.

The factory was located in the heart of the civilian area near Zeitoun.

In the underground facility, workshops, hundreds of supplies for producing rockets, shells, and grenades, along with diving equipment intended for Hamas terrorists to infiltrate Israeli territory by sea, were located.

Additionally, the tunnel route contained several long-term living areas equipped with an oven, stove, food supplies, beds, and offices used by the terrorists during the war.

Engineering troops, under the command of the Southern Command, in cooperation with the Yahalom Unit and the Ministry of Defense’s Engineering and Construction Directorate, located and dismantled the tunnel route, damaged weapons production capabilities, and thwarted another attempt by the Hamas terrorist organization to rearm.