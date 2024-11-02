The IDF on Saturday evening announced that two soldiers from the Givati Brigade's Shaked Battalion fell in combat in Gaza.

Staff Sergeant Itay Parizat, aged 20, from Petah Tikva, and Staff Sergeant Yair Hananya, aged 22, from Mitzpe Netofa, fell in combat in Gaza.

Parizat served as a soldier in the Shaked Battalion, while Hananya served as a platoon sergeant.

During the incident in which Staff Sergeant Itay Parizat and Staff Sergeant Yair Hananya fell, a soldier from the Shaked Battalion, Givati Brigade, was severely injured.

The injured soldier was evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment and his family has been notified.