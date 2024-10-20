The IDF announced that Golani Brigade troops are currently conducting limited, localized, targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence in southern Lebanon. To date, these operations have resulted in the elimination of approximately 60 terrorists through both the ground and hundreds of airstrikes. The troops located and destroyed dozens of Hezbollah's above- and below-ground terror infrastructure, dozens of tunnel shafts, hundreds of enemy weapons deployed along the border, and seized intelligence documents left behind by the terrorists.

In recent days, the Golani Reconnaissance Battalion has engaged in intense close-quarters combat, during which many terrorists were eliminated. In one encounter last week (Wednesday), soldiers operated in underground infrastructure where a tunnel shaft containing numerous enemy weapons was discovered. During scans in the location, the troops eliminated four terrorists who were barricaded in the underground infrastructure.

During the encounter, five soldiers and commanders from the Golani Reconnaissance Battalion fell: Major Ofek Bachar, Captain Elad Siman Tov, First Sergeant Elyashiv Eitan Wieder, First Sergeant Yakov Hillel, and First Sergeant Yehudah Dror Yahalom. The IDF embraces the families and will continue to accompany them.