A senior Hamas official on Thursday rejected a partial deal which would include the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for a temporary ceasefire, Al Hadath reported.

According to the report, Hamas' Taher al-Nunu stressed that the terror group rejects a temporary ceasefire, but will support any proposal which will lead to a permanent end to the war.

The refusal follows reports of negotiations between Egypt and Israel for a two-week ceasefire in Gaza, during which four Israeli hostages will be released and negotiations will be held for the release of four Israeli hostages in exchange for ten convicted terrorists for each hostage.

According to Egyptian sources, after the "small deal" is implemented, negotiations will begin for a permanent ceasefire and a more comprehensive prisoner swap.

Channel 12 News quoted the Hamas-affiliated Quds media outlet, which reported the Egyptian offer as including the entry of 150 trucks of humanitarian aid and commercial items each day, and a ten-day ceasefire, in exchange for four Israeli hostages, two of whom would be women.