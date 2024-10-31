IDF forces on Wednesday night identified a drone crossing into Israeli territory from Egypt, in the area of the Paran Brigade.

The drone was intercepted and IDF forces arriving at the scene found that it carried four rifles and a pistol.

The IDF confirmed that "the weapons which were found were transferred to the security forces."

This is the second smuggling attempt in less than a month. Early in October, IDF lookouts identified a drone under IDF surveillance which crossed from Egypt into Israel in the Paran area.

Caracal Battalion forces arriving at the scene shot at the drone and brought it down, to discover that it carried eight pistols and magazines. The drone was under IDF surveillance until its interception.