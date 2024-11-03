On Friday, September 13, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered that the safe return of northern Israel's residents to their homes be added to the war's objectives. In the weeks that followed, Israel began Operation Northern Arrows, focusing on destroying and degrading Hezbollah's terror infrastructure and its key commanders. The bulk of the IDF's forces gradually moved from Gaza to southern Lebanon, where the IDF stressed that it is carrying out a limited and targeted ground operation against Hezbollah.

On Friday, September 27, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah was eliminated in a large airstrike on a Hezbollah facility in Beirut. On Wednesday, October 16, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was eliminated in Rafah, in what signaled the beginning of the end of the war in Gaza.

Sunday, November 3:

6:18 p.m.: Following the sirens that sounded in the Upper and Western Galilee, HaMifratz, Carmel, HaAmakim, and Wadi Ara areas regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration, one UAV was identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory and fell in the area of Wadi Ara.

Israeli Fire and Rescue Services are currently operating to extinguish a fire that erupted due to the fallen projectile.

During the incident, interception attempts were made, and sirens regarding rocket and missile launches were activated due to the possibility of falling shrapnel from the interception.

In addition, a short while ago, a UAV that approached Israeli territory was intercepted off the coast of Caesarea by an Israeli Navy missile boat.

The UAV was intercepted prior to crossing into Israeli territory.

6:04 p.m.: After a 40-minute ordeal, the IDF announced that the aerial infiltration incident in northern Israel has concluded.

5:50 p.m.: The IDF estimates that the sirens in northern Israel are being caused by one UAV that infiltrated Israeli airspace.

5:43 p.m.: Aerial infiltration in the Jezreel Valley.

5:39 p.m.: A short while ago, sirens were sounded in northern Israel due to the identification of a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory.

The target is being monitored by the IAF and the incident is still ongoing.

Sirens regarding rocket and missile launches were activated due to the possibility of falling shrapnel from the interception.

The public is requested to follow the Home Front Command's defensive guidelines.

5:35 p.m.: Aerial infiltration in Haifa and surrounding communities.

5:29 p.m.: Aerial infiltration in Akko and the Haifa Bay Area.

5:22 p.m.: Aerial infiltration in Nahariya and surrounding areas.

5:08 p.m.: Following the sirens that sounded at 16:55 in Haifa, two projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon and fell in open areas. No injuries were reported.

4:56 p.m.: Sirens sounded in Haifa.

3:45 p.m.: The IDF is striking in Baalbek, Lebanon.

3:45 p.m.: Sirens sounded in Metula.

3:11 p.m.: As of 15:00, approximately 100 projectiles that were fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization have crossed from Lebanon into Israel today.

3:07 p.m.: Following the siren that sounded at 14:35 in Lev Ha-Hula regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration, a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory was successfully intercepted by the IAF.

Following the sirens that sounded between 14:27 and 14:28 in the Lower and Central Galilee and HaAmakim areas, approximately 30 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon.

Some of the projectiles were intercepted by the IAF and fallen projectiles were identified in the area. No injuries were reported.

2:37 p.m.: Sirens sounded in Lev Ha-Hula, northern Israel.

2:30 p.m.: Sirens sounded in the Lower and Central Galilee areas, northern Israel.

2:23 p.m.: Sirens sounded in Lehavot HaBashan and Gonen, northern Israel.

12:08 p.m.: Sirens sounded in Acre and surrounding communities, northern Israel.

11:44 a.m.: Sirens sounded in Manara, northern Israel.

11:33 a.m.: The IDF announced that following the sirens that sounded at 11:11 in the Western Galilee area, approximately ten projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory.

The IAF successfully intercepted most of the projectiles and the rest fell in open areas.

In addition, following the sirens that sounded between 11:12 and 11:13 in the Golan Heights area, approximately 25 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory and they fell in open areas.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

11:13 a.m.: Sirens sounded in the southern Golan area, northern Israel.

11:12 a.m.: Sirens sounded in Nahariya and surrounding areas, northern Israel.

9:29 a.m.: The IDF announced that following the sirens that sounded in the areas of Menashe and Carmel, two projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. The IAF successfully intercepted one projectile and the second fell in an open area.

Following the sirens that sounded in the Western Galilee area, approximately ten projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon. Some of the projectiles were intercepted and the rest fell in open areas.

Following the sirens that sounded in the Golan area regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration, it was determined to be a false identification.

9:06 a.m.: The IDF announced that following the sirens that sounded in the Menashe, Carmel, and Western Galilee areas, one projectile was identified crossing from Lebanon. The details are under review.

9:02 a.m.: Sirens sounded in the Northern Golan Heights, northern Israel.

9:01 a.m.: Sirens sounded in the Upper Galilee area, northern Israel.

9:00 a.m.: Sirens sounded in the Menashe and Carmel areas.

8:44 a.m.: The IDF announced that earlier today, a suspicious aerial target that approached from Lebanon was intercepted by the IAF. The target did not cross into Israeli territory.

Following the sirens that sounded between 07:26 and 07:29 in the Upper Galilee and Western Galilee areas, approximately five projectiles were identified falling in an open area

8:24 a.m.: Following the sirens that sounded in the Haifa Bay and Galilee areas, approximately ten projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Some were intercepted, the rest fell in open areas.

8:08 a.m.: Sirens sounded in northern Israel.

7:27 a.m.: Sirens sounded in the Upper Galilee area, northern Israel.

6:50 a.m.: Following the sirens that sounded between 6:20 a.m. and 6:29 a.m. in the southern Golan Heights, a suspicious aerial target was identified crossing into Israel from the east.

No fallen projectiles were identified and no reports were received regarding damage or injuries. The incident has concluded.

6:37 a.m.: Further to the report of the activation of a warning about the entry of a hostile aircraft into Israel, the incident has concluded, said the Home Front Command.

6:29 a.m.: Additional sirens sounded in the southern Golan Heights.

6:21 a.m.: Sirens sounded in the southern Golan Heights due to a suspected aerial infiltration.