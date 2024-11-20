Commander of the Nachshon Battalion (90) of the Kfir Brigade, Lt. Col. Yoel Glickman, was seriously wounded on Tuesday in a battle in Jabaliya, according to a report released on Wednesday morning.

Glickman was wounded in the battle in which Sergeant first class (res.) Roi Sasson, 21, from Mevasseret Zion, fell. At the beginning of the week, three more soldiers from the battalion fell – Captain Yogev Pazy, Staff sergeant Noam Eitan and Sergeant first class (res.) Idan Kenan.

Glickman took office during the war and on October 7th was transferred from a command and staff course to an area near the Gaza Strip, where he took part in the fighting against Hamas terrorists in the kibbutzim that were attacked. A few days later, his wife gave birth to a daughter.

A day before he was wounded, Lt. Col. Glickman recorded a eulogy from Gaza for Capt. Yogev Pazy. " We are continuing the mission that you stopped. It was important to you to always be first in every attack. You were an unusual officer. We are fighitng for the survival of the state of Israel, nothing less. We will follow in your footsteps, Pazy," said Glickman.

Two months ago, Glickman eulogized Staff Sergeant First sergeant Geri Gideon Hanghal, who was killed in a vehicular attack near Givat Assaf. "You were a role model for all of us, a professional fighter and a kind and caring person who never complained. You were the heart of the battalion, and you always had the best interests of those around you in mind. You were an inseparable part of the war for the existence of the State of Israel. You have made your dream come true, and we will continue in your path. Our strength is in our unity."