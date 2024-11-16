The IDF has concluded a series of strikes in Tyre, Lebanon.

At 4:09 p.m. Saturday, the IDF reported: "IDF: Initial report - The IDF is currently conducting strikes on terror targets in the area of Tyre in Lebanon. Details to follow."

Now, on Saturday evening, the IDF confirmed the targets of the strikes: Hezbollah's "Aziz" unit, responsible for carrying out attacks on Israel from southwestern Lebanon.

"A short while ago, the IAF conducted a series of intelligence-based strikes on Hezbollah command centers, weapons storage facilities, and terrorist infrastructure sites in the area of Tyre in southern Lebanon," a military statement read. "The strikes targeted a number of military assets belonging to Hezbollah's 'Aziz' Unit, which is responsible for carrying out attacks from southwestern Lebanon area against Israel."

The IDF emphasized that, "Prior to the strikes, numerous steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including by collecting prior intelligence, leveraging aerial surveillance, and issuing advance warnings to the civilian population in the area."

Taking aim at Hezbollah's ethics, the IDF added, "This is a further example of Hezbollah’s cynical abuse of civilian areas for military activities that deliberately endangers the lives of Lebanese civilians."