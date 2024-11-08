The IAF on Friday evening struck the launchers from which projectiles were fired from Lebanon toward Acre and Ahihud earlier in the day, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The statement also said that the IAF on Friday evening conducted intelligence-based strikes on Hezbollah command centers from which Hezbollah commanders and terrorists were operating, in a civilian area near the city of Tyre in southern Lebanon.

“Hezbollah systematically takes control of civilian areas and infrastructures throughout the country and embeds commanders and operatives in civilian areas in order to plan and carry out terror attacks, putting Lebanese civilians in harm's way,” it added.

The statement further noted that, over the past day, IDF troops eliminated dozens of terrorists in southern Lebanon.

In addition, numerous weapons storage facilities and terrorist infrastructure were struck in southern Lebanon.

“These strikes are part of the IDF's continuous efforts to dismantle and degrade Hezbollah's capabilities and restrict the organization's ability to restore them,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)