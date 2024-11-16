Metula Council head David Azoulay announced that due to IDF activities in the northeast of Metula, within Lebanese territory, the town has been declared a closed military zone.

"This is a historic day, which will remove another significant threat from the town of Metula, from the residents of the north, and from the citizens of the State of Israel," Azoulay said.

"I hope that the IDF forces will complete their tasks safely and quickly, remove the threat of antitank missiles, and most importantly - return to Israeli territory safely and in peace. May we have a good week, which is as quiet as possible."

Metula was declared a closed military zone on September 30, following a situational assessment, alongside Misgav Am, and Kfar Giladi. In early October, the areas of Manara, Yiftah, and Malkia in northern Israel have been declared a closed military zone. Following the conclusions of IDF operations in these areas, the closed military zone orders were canceled.

Just over two weeks ago, five people were killed in a rocket barrage on Metula, and one additional person was injured in the strike.