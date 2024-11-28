An Egyptian intelligence delegation will arrive in Israel on Thursday, bringing with it a new proposal for a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal between Israel and the Hamas terror group, Al Akhbar reported.

Egyptian intelligence sources told the paper that "there is optimism regarding reaching an agreement soon, due to American support."

At the same time, reports said that Egypt requested US President-elect Donald Trump to pressure Israel to agree to the proposed deal.

The proposal offers a one- to two-month ceasefire during which hostages will be released, prioritizing the elderly and the ailing.

During the ceasefire, talks will be held for a permanent deal "without military pressure in the area."

However, the Egyptian proposal allows Hamas and the other terror groups in Gaza to delay the hostages' release after the start of the ceasefire, so as to allow them to provide a detailed list of which hostages are alive, and to discuss the process under which they will be released.

The proposal includes the reopening the Rafah Crossing under European and Palestinian Authority supervision, while allowing Israel to veto individuals who exit.

Under the proposed deal, Egypt will provide Israel with security guarantees to ensure that Hamas does not control the Rafah Crossing or Gaza itself in the near future.