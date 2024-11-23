Mohammad Haidar, also known as Abu Ali Haidar, was the target of a Friday night strike on Beirut, Lebanon.

Haidar is a close associate of Hezbollah's late leader, Hassan Nasrallah, and is the terror group's acting Chief of Staff.

According to reports, the attack was carried out using five missiles launched towards an eight-story building in the neighborhood. Thus far, 11 people were reported killed in the strike, and 63 were reported injured.

In the years 2005-2009, Haidar served as a member of the Lebanese parliament, from the Hezbollah terror group's political party.

According to Al Manar, considered close to Hezbollah, the explosion occurred in the Al Basta neighborhood in central Beirut, and there are people missing.

The IDF did not take responsibility for the strike, but confirmed that over the past day, there were several rounds of attacks in Lebanon. The IDF also reported that in recent hours, the IAF struck two structures in the Choueifat neighborhood in the Dahieh suburb of Beirut, and are working to arrest wanted suspects for questioning.

Approximately one week ago, Hezbollah's chief propagandist, Mohammed Afif, was eliminated in an IDF strike on Beirut, foreign reports said. Afif served in his position for many years, and became one of the terror group's most prominent spokespeople, especially after Nasrallah's elimination.