Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is planning to bring the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon for the approval of only the Cabinet, and not bring it to for the approval of the entire Israeli government.

It is expected that Netanyahu will call the Cabinet ministers together on Tuesday afternoon, and present them with the agreements achieved.

Israeli Ambassador to the US Michael Herzog on Tuesday morning estimated that an agreement will allow Israel to cancel the limits on American weapons shipments.

"I believe that the current agreement with Lebanon gives space to reduce the limits on weapons shipments from the US to Israel," Herzog told Kan Reshet Bet.

"We have understandings with the administration, which anchor our freedom of movement if there are violations on the Lebanese side of the border. We will not allow Hezbollah to strengthen itself on the border."

On Monday night, Israeli sources said that a final text of the agreement with Lebanon has been reached. According to the report, Israel has given the green light to American mediator Amos Hochstein to move forward with the agreement.

Reuters reported that the US has informed Lebanese officials that a ceasefire could be declared "within hours."

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday that a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon is close but not yet finalized.

"What I’d say is we have made significant progress with getting towards a resolution. That includes progress from where we were when I spoke to this last week, but we’re not done yet. Nothing is final until everything is final. We continue to work to try and get an agreement over the line. And we’re hopeful we can get one, but we need both of the parties to get to yes," Miller said during a press briefing.