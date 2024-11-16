A Hezbollah rocket struck the Avot Ubanim synagogue near Carmel Center in Haifa and another building this evening. Yosef Tesler, a Viznitz hasid from Haifa, told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News that the city has not heard such an explosion since the war broke out.

"There was an alarm. I thought it was another one of the many rocket attacks to which we are unfortunately accustomed. I ran to the safe area, and after a few seconds, four horrific explosions shook the area," he said.

"For a moment, we thought the rocket had struck the building next to me. Everything shook. I rushed outside in panic, and I heard sirens of rescue forces racing towards Carmel. Later we heard that the rockets had struck the ancient Avot Ubanim synagogue.

"It was a huge miracle. Two hours earlier, worshippers had the traditional Shabbat afternoon meal there. The synagogue was completely destroyed. I shudder to imagine what could have happened if there were people there. May God protect and save us."

An IDF spokesperson reported that about ten launches from Lebanon were identified. "Approximately ten projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Some of the projectiles were intercepted and fallen projectiles were identified."

MDA paramedics evacuated five lightly injured people who were hit on their way to their safe areas and a 16-year-old girl suffering from anxiety to Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

Fire services reported that in one of the scenes, a vehicle caught fire, and damage was caused to several surrounding buildings: "So far, there are no known trapped or injured individuals, but the firefighters on-site, together with medical and Israel Police authorities, continue to search to rule out such injuries. We will continue to report as we know more details."