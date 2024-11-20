The commander of the IRGC's Basij paramilitary has claimed that the US and Israel are now defeated, Iran International reported.

On Tuesday, General Gholamreza Soleimani told Iranian media that, "The defeat of the United States in the contemporary era in the West Asia region was its first major strategic defeat." It was also America's "greatest defeat" since the founding of the United States, he claimed.

Soleimani also claimed that the "Zionist regime has been defeated militarily," crippled economically by the war against Hamas in Gaza while Hezbollah continues its daily attacks on Israel.

"We must continuously create and disseminate content in the digital space, spreading the message that the Zionist regime has been defeated."

Soleimani also stressed that the US is part of the reason why the "filthy body of the Zionist regime" has survived until now.