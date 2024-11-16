Iran International television station reports that Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the critically ill Ali Khamenei, will lead the country after his death and possibly even during his lifetime.

The report claims that Iran's Assembly of Experts convened on September 26 for an unusual discussion conducted under complete secrecy, following the personal request of the Supreme Leader. The assembly included approximately 60 council members, who were urgently summoned without any prior warning.

The council's decision was unanimous, but not easily reached. Sources claim that several members expressed opposition to the process itself and the appointment, but Khamenei's insistence, along with heavy pressure and direct threats from his representatives, led to the final decision supporting Mojtaba's appointment.

According to the report, the Supreme Leader ordered the conference be held in secret due to fears that its disclosure would lead to a widespread wave of protests in the country. Council members received clear instructions to avoid leaks and were even warned of severe consequences if they violated the secrecy orders.

Over the past two years, Khamenei has worked to prepare his son for succession. Mojtaba began taking an active role in major decision-making in the country, even though he previously held no official position or significant leadership experience. Analysts say this process is intended to present his appointment as a fait accompli and to strengthen his status in anticipation of leading the country after his father's death.

According to various sources, Khamenei may intend to transfer the leadership to Mojtaba even during his lifetime, aiming to leverage his direct influence to ensure the succession is carried out without opposition. The fear is that after his death, the transfer will encounter significant difficulties.

The move generates significant interest due to its potential impact on the stability of the Iranian regime and its future path. While the Iranian people face severe economic and social challenges, keeping the leadership within the Khamenei family might spark controversies and increase internal tensions in the country.

The fears of the regime's stability have recently been highlighted in a series of addresses from Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, who has repeatedly spoken to the Iranian people directly to call on them to overthrow the regime and undertake peaceful coexistence with Israel in exchange for help stabilizing Iran's economy and infrastructure. Another recent challenger to the regime has been Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, who has been urging Iran to reject the regime and assuring them that at the call of the Iranian people, he and other exiled Iranians will be ready to lead the country into a better future.