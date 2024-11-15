The Hezbollah terror group has received a copy of the ceasefire proposal sent by the US Embassy to the Speaker of Lebanon's Parliament, Nabih Berri, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the report, the terror group will examine the proposal, and inform Berri of its response.

Earlier reports quoted an Israeli source as saying that Hezbollah would respond to the proposal "within days."

On Thursday night, the Lebanese Al Jadeed channel reported that Nabih Berri, speaker of the Lebanese parliament, sent a message to the US ambassador in the country, providing an initial response to the US' proposal for a deal with Israel.

According to the report, Berri expressed optimism regarding the possibility of reaching a ceasefire within days or a week, if nothing unexpected happens until then.

As part of the deal, the current US government is demanding that the Lebanese military quickly take positions south of the Litani River, from the moment the ceasefire takes effect, including creating checkpoints beside it, in order to prevent the Hezbollah terror group from returning to the area and to prevent weapons from reaching the terror group.