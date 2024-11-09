Truckloads of humanitarian aid - around half of which is expected to reach the Hamas terror group - were brought into northern Gaza on Thursday, the IDF reported.

In accordance with a directive of the political echelon, and as part of the commitment to transfer humanitarian aid to the northern Gaza Strip, a tactical coordination operation was carried out, during which 11 trucks containing food, water and medical equipment were brought to the distribution centers for the remaining population in Jabaliya and Beit Hanoun.

The operation was led by the CLA for Gaza in cooperation with international aid organizations. Alongside the operation, humanitarian efforts continue in the northern Gaza Strip.

A total of 713 aid trucks were brought into the northern Gaza Strip through the Erez West crossing since the beginning of October. Additionally, through coordination efforts between the CLA for Gaza and the World Health Organization (WHO) last month, 220 patients and escorts were evacuated from hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip. This was accompanied by the entry of 50,000 liters of fuel, 180 units of blood, and hundreds of boxes of medical supplies and food to support the essential operations of hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip.

The IDF stressed that working together with COGAT, it "will continue to operate in accordance with international law in order to allow and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip."

Hamas steals around half of all humanitarian aid brought into Gaza, and sells it for a high price to Gaza civilians. Through this, the terror organization has earned over half a billion dollars, which it uses to fund continued terror activities and prolong the war with Israel.