The International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague issued arrest warrants this afternoon (Thursday) against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant.

The ICC explained that there is reasonable belief that Netanyahu and Gallant committed war crimes.

The announcement statement that Netanyahu and Gallant "bear criminal responsibility for crimes, including shared participation in acts committed with others – war crimes of starvation as a method of warfare and crimes against humanity, including murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts."

In addition, "Netanyahu and Gallant each bear individual criminal responsibility as civilian superiors for the war crime of intentional attack against a civilian population," it was written.

Since Hamas did not approve of the assassination of Mohammed Deif, the ICC also issued an arrest warrant against him.

Former Prime Minister, Naftali Bennet, commented on X that, "The ICC arrest warrants are a mark of shame not of Israel’s leaders but of the ICC itself, and its members. On October 7th, Hamas brutally attacked Israel, murdering, burning alive and raping over 1200 Israelis. Israel is fighting back the most just of wars against pure evil."

"All Israelis, left and right, stand behind the war whose goals are to release the kidnapped Israelis, demolish Hamas and restore security to Israel. Shame on ICC."

President Isaac Herzog said that, "Taken in bad faith, the outrageous decision at the ICC has turned universal justice into a universal laughing stock. It makes a mockery of the sacrifice of all those who fight for justice - from the Allied victory over the Nazis till today.

It ignores the plight of the 101 Israeli hostages held in brutal captivity by Hamas in Gaza. It ignores Hamas’ cynical use of its own people as human shields. It ignores the basic fact that Israel was barbarically attacked and has the duty and right to defend its people. It ignores the fact that Israel is a vibrant democracy, acting under international humanitarian law, and going to great lengths to provide for the humanitarian needs of the civilian population.

Indeed, the decision has chosen the side of terror and evil over democracy and freedom, and turned the very system of justice into a human shield for Hamas’ crimes against humanity.

This cynical exploitation of the international legal institutions reminds us once again of the need for true moral clarity in the face of an Iranian empire of evil that seeks to destabilize our region and the world, and destroy the very institutions of the free world.”